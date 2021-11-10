Cliff Buchler
Our government’s failure a good reason to be sad

But, this is the real sad part of my story, nothing has changed for her. The government she probably voted for turned out to be a total failure and the monies earmarked for housing, et al, were stolen.

A feeling of melancholy has overwhelmed me lately. No, for a change it’s nothing to do with post-election blues and it certainly could’ve been a reason, given its confusing and ridiculous “coalition” outcome. The source of the unfamiliar feeling is probably when cleaning out files collected over many moons, and coming across a document reflecting the purchase of our first home soon after our marriage. A total figure of R13 000 appeared. Must be the deposit, I thought. Wrong. It was the full price for a brand-new threeroomed house in middle-class suburbia. Today, that same house would fetch over a...

