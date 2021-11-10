Martin Williams
10 Nov 2021
7:51 am
Columns

Accountability is a myth in SA

Martin Williams

The system is not designed to be responsive to voters.

Picture for illustration purposes.
During the local government elections we heard much about accountability, from political analysts who don’t understand the system. During a TV debate, an analyst said ward councillors should be held accountable for poor service delivery. Really?Common sense may suggest that if service delivery is poor, your ward councillor should be nailed. Yet there are flaws in the local government legal framework which make such accountability problematic. You can hold your ward councillor accountable for many things but not service delivery in the sense of physically delivering services such as water, electricity, road maintenance or (heaven forbid) grass cutting. That is...

