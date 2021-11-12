Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
12 Nov 2021
6:15 am
Columns

Good dads get a Mr Miyagi nod

Dirk Lotriet

On Sunday I took the five-year-old Egg to a local shopping centre for a movie – our first in a long time, thanks to lockdowns.

On Sunday I took the five-year-old Egg to a local shopping centre for a movie – our first in a long time, thanks to lockdowns. The parking lot was quite empty and I drove to the parking spot right in front of the door. The one with a picture of a dress-wearing person holding a toddler’s hand painted on the paving. “No, you can’t park here,” the security guard told me and refused to remove the bright orange cone right in the middle of the parking bay. “It’s reserved for mothers with toddlers.” “I have a toddler here next to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

FAMILY

Children's Book Week: Seven best reads for kids
2 days ago
2 days ago

HEALTH

Children's Amendment Bill: Access to alcohol discussed at public hearings
5 days ago
5 days ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Five times Simoné Nortmann made mothering look easy
7 days ago
7 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Egg is a strange little girl
1 week ago
1 week ago