Martin Williams
3 minute read
17 Nov 2021
7:00 am
Columns

Age shall not weary us, it’s just a number

Martin Williams

Age is a number, which can be used as an advantage to get things done, or an excuse not to get things done.

Picture: iStock
My father was a World War II veteran who attended Armistice Day parades every 11 November. Also known as Poppy Day, or Remembrance Day, this annual event commemorates the end of WW1 fighting at 11am on 11 November 1918. The City of Joburg commendably continues this tradition to honour those who died in WWI and subsequent conflicts. Before WWI, 11 November was already St Martin’s Day. My parents chose my first name because I was expected to arrive on that date. With that background, I was moved to tears one wintry day in Edinburgh when first reading this well-worn Laurence...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS NEWS

Europe to give SA billions to help free country from coal and Eskom
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

WORLD

Taiwan has no right to join United Nations - China
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago