Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
24 Nov 2021
6:00 am
Columns

Madiba dashes JZ’s dream

'But please, yenza okufanele for a change.'

The JG Zuma Foundation tweeted a photo of the former president playing chess. Picture: Twitter/@JGZ_Foundation
Nelson interrupts a dream Jacob is having about coming up with another move to escape court appearances. “Jacob, Jacob, what have you done to and for the poor? What possessed you to tread the path of the devil? “And how come you’re able to fraternise so cosily with Christian charismatic denominations, aka happy clappers and, at the same time, rub shoulders with the unprincipled and crooked Guptas? These are questions St Peter asked me to ask you. He’s finding the contradiction perplexing and is keeping you off his entry list. “Even your favourite attorney, Dali Mpofu, is not fooling the...

