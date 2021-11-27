Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
27 Nov 2021
8:00 am
Columns

The pen is truly mighty

Carine Hartman

My words carved away at a man who thought he stood strong.

Picture for illustration: iStock
"Words sully,” I tell the three Belgians over a prawn curry. It’s a word – sullied as it is – they don’t understand. Language, I think. One had four cameras up my nostrils the whole day, the other gently taped a mike between my boobs and the third asked the sullied words, lots of them. They came to find “the South African story” of a man who killed, defrauded and was allowed to hide in this country for more than 10 years – before I wrote the words that, 15 years later, saw him locked up for 35 years in...

