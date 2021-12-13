Covid-19 isolation: A curse or a blessing?

Covid-19 arrived at my house. My son – aged 23 – phoned while I was out to dinner. His girlfriend wasn’t feeling well. She’d done a home test and it was positive. Being a responsible lad, he immediately took to his room. We got a taxi back, guiltily wondering if, as potential close contacts, we were putting the driver at risk. At home, we sanitised everything. Holding our breath, we grabbed our toiletry bags before granting him exclusive usage of the main bathroom nearby, while we took the guest one. The next morning my son had a PCR test. Yes,...

Covid-19 arrived at my house. My son – aged 23 – phoned while I was out to dinner. His girlfriend wasn’t feeling well. She’d done a home test and it was positive.

Being a responsible lad, he immediately took to his room. We got a taxi back, guiltily wondering if, as potential close contacts, we were putting the driver at risk.

At home, we sanitised everything.

Holding our breath, we grabbed our toiletry bags before granting him exclusive usage of the main bathroom nearby, while we took the guest one.

The next morning my son had a PCR test.

Yes, he had Covid.

Yes, he must stay in his room for 10 days.

Covid-19 isolation

The following day, the government texted to say we were close contacts.

They said they would send antigen tests – these arrived two days later in the post, like a First World miracle – and that we must stay home for six days, testing every second day.

We cancelled all our appointments. The neighbours left groceries on the doorstep; they asked if we had enough wine. At times like this, does anyone?

We set up a bar fridge just outside my son’s door and stocked him up with fruit, yoghurt, milk, bowls, biscuits and breakfast cereal.

We left a kettle and tea bags too.

We deliver his meals on a tray. He has a spray bottle of disinfectant and instructions to spritz all dirty dishes when they come out his room.

By the third day, my son didn’t feel well at all.

A blessing or a curse?

It was the hardest thing not being able to go to him, to put my hand on his forehead, to let him know that I had this, that we had this, that things were going to be fine.

Instead, I left flu medication outside his door. I delivered more food. I worried he was going crazy in there… Hah! Turns out he’s living the dream.

He’s fine now, and is being paid to stay at home, playing PlayStation, while we leave trays of tempting deliciousness outside his door.

He goes to bed when he wants, gets up when he wants, has no responsibilities, and doesn’t have to explain himself to anybody.

“I might not come out,” he texted me yesterday.

And why would he?

Just three more sleeps though, and I’m going in.

