Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
13 Dec 2021
7:49 am
Columns

Covid-19 isolation: A curse or a blessing?

Jennie Ridyard

'I left flu medication outside his door. I delivered more food. I worried he was going crazy in there', writes Jennie Ridyard.

Photo for illustration: iStock
Covid-19 arrived at my house. My son – aged 23 – phoned while I was out to dinner. His girlfriend wasn’t feeling well. She’d done a home test and it was positive. Being a responsible lad, he immediately took to his room. We got a taxi back, guiltily wondering if, as potential close contacts, we were putting the driver at risk. At home, we sanitised everything. Holding our breath, we grabbed our toiletry bags before granting him exclusive usage of the main bathroom nearby, while we took the guest one. The next morning my son had a PCR test. Yes,...

Read more on these topics