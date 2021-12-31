Dirk Lotriet
31 Dec 2021
4:00 am
Columns

I will be a maker of difference in 2022

Dirk Lotriet

I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. And I hope you will join me in my quest to make it a much, much better year than 2020 and 2021.

Picture: iStock
I don’t think I have ever experienced a year-end where good wishes are as appropriate as now. 2021 has been a difficult year for most of us. We have battled a fatally ill economy, three waves of Covid, joblessness and increased crime and continuous corruption. We have lost jobs, loved ones, homes and cars. But such is human nature, that we are looking forward to the promise of a new year and tell each other that things can only improve in 2022. Will the next year really be better? I don’t know. It’s easy to be pessimistic and cynical about...

