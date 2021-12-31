I will be a maker of difference in 2022

I don’t think I have ever experienced a year-end where good wishes are as appropriate as now. 2021 has been a difficult year for most of us. We have battled a fatally ill economy, three waves of Covid, joblessness and increased crime and continuous corruption. We have lost jobs, loved ones, homes and cars. But such is human nature, that we are looking forward to the promise of a new year and tell each other that things can only improve in 2022. Will the next year really be better? I don’t know. It’s easy to be pessimistic and cynical about...

I don’t think I have ever experienced a year-end where good wishes are as appropriate as now. 2021 has been a difficult year for most of us.

We have battled a fatally ill economy, three waves of Covid, joblessness and increased crime and continuous corruption. We have lost jobs, loved ones, homes and cars.

But such is human nature, that we are looking forward to the promise of a new year and tell each other that things can only improve in 2022. Will the next year really be better? I don’t know. It’s easy to be pessimistic and cynical about 2022, but I choose optimism.

I hope I can make my immediate little corner of this wonderful country a better place for the five-year-old Egg to live in. I hope to improve the living conditions of at least one family this year. And I hope to live a life of mercy.

I hope to see Covid defeated, I hope to see a huge increase in job opportunities, and a vigorous economy. I hope to see healthy, well-educated children, an affordable, effective economy and an overall more tolerant society. And a stronger stance not only against gender-based violence, but all forms of violence.

I know there is a lot wrong with the world we live in. I realise that we won’t change it in a year. But I know a journey begins with one step, and there has never been a better time for us to take those baby steps, than this year.

“You’re just a fool and a dreamer,” the lovely Snapdragon, my present wife, told me this week. Perhaps she’s right, but the world needs dreamers. We need dissatisfied people who can see problems around them, and who are able to dream up solutions to improve the situation.

Yes, I am a dreamer, and I aspire to dream even more in 2022.

But I will also try to be the difference I dream about. I won’t just dream about people who make a difference – I will be one of those people.

Dear reader, I wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. And I hope you will join me in my quest to make it a much, much better year than 2020 and 2021.

