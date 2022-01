It may be a new year but, looking at the headlines, it seemed to be the same crap, just a different year. The past two weeks could be described as when it rains, it pours, as incidents in the first week confirms the phrase,both literally and metaphorically. The recent downpours saw the Tshwane Emergency Service Management workers respond to various incidents including 22 shacks damaged in the storm in Onverwacht and 300 families in Hammanskraal affected. The rain was also affecting people living 188.8km away around at the Vaal Dam and this week, more sluice gates were opened after the...

It may be a new year but, looking at the headlines, it seemed to be the same crap, just a different year.

The past two weeks could be described as when it rains, it pours, as incidents in the first week confirms the phrase,

both literally and metaphorically.

The recent downpours saw the Tshwane Emergency Service Management workers respond to various incidents including 22 shacks damaged in the storm in Onverwacht and 300 families in Hammanskraal affected.

The rain was also affecting people living 188.8km away around at the Vaal Dam and this week, more sluice gates were opened after the dam reached 109% capacity.

A simple look at the impact of recent extreme weather conditions in my community led to the breathtaking view of the Vaal Dam wall as we followed the path of destruction across the province.

This was an experience not many have had, but I paid dearly with my sunburned shoulders.

Seeing five of the 60 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam wall open was a magnificent sight, especially because not so long ago SA was experiencing a drought and a water shortage.

Standing on top of the wall of which the five sluice gates were opened was nothing short of breathtaking. It was a view to die for. Looking down, the hundreds of cubic metres of water per second rushing through the sluices were

not just impressive, but mesmerising.

It is not only beautiful, but also intimidating when you observe the force of the element.

ALSO READ: Some baffling questions about Parliament fire suspect

When the water fell on pressure breakers below the gate, it looked like white clouds forming and deforming in patterns as the water continued to flow and evaporate into a light mist cloud with multiple rainbows from the reflecting light.

It was easy to block out the loud crushing sound when you stare at the hypnotising water show below. The white clouds then disappear and turn into brown-like water that flows downstream, where we later meet a friendly local that filled us in on the destruction of the recent rains.

The rain did not only affect the locals and business owners who had to shut the doors of their resorts early after the properties were flooded and underwater.

A Johannesburg conservationist travelled 157.2km to help save 50 bird eggs on islands on the dam before his kayak

collided with a tree and he spent nearly 20 hours in a tree while rescue workers searched for him.

The year certainly kicked off with a bang. On New Year’s Day, we bid farewell to South African icon Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Like the current downpours of rain, our tears hadn’t even dried when the next shock hit SA.

The beautiful historical parliament buildings went up in flames, while various government departments passed the empty bucket of lies on who was responsible.

Not to mention the hammer attack at the Constitutional Court windows this week. It would seem it was only the first week of January and the world – or SA as we knew it – has gone mad.

But what’s new? The good news is some of the eggs saved are hatching.

This means every cloud did, indeed, have a silver lining, as the kamikaze mission saved bird species that would have potentially been wiped out during the rain