Danie Toerien
11 Jan 2022
4:00 am
Columns

Strange how one’s bucket list changes with time

Danie Toerien

Over the weekend it dawned on me that I have crafted a new bucket list which completely revolves around a baby.

iStock
Many decades ago, Cindy Crawford and Madonna topped my list. Yes, I know, it’s not something anyone should admit to but in my defence, I was young, naive and I dreamt big. Somewhere along the way a Ferrari also featured, as well as a yacht and a plane. As grandfather to the threeweek-old Olive, I have been thinking a lot about all the things we will be doing. Over the weekend it dawned on me that I have crafted a new bucket list which completely revolves around a baby who, at this stage of her life, is still oblivious to...

