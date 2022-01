Last year was hectic for SA politics; while it was meant to be a year of restoring the country’s confidence in our political leadership, what we saw instead was almost the exact opposite. And as the year ended, as we reflected on it, we could see obscene greed and a humiliating kind of poverty, as a social consequence of those very leadership failures. It’s no secret that youth participation and interest in South Africa’s political issues has been a ticking time bomb. For many of us it has always been about how we want to be governed and have official...

Last year was hectic for SA politics; while it was meant to be a year of restoring the country’s confidence in our political leadership, what we saw instead was almost the exact opposite.

And as the year ended, as we reflected on it, we could see obscene greed and a humiliating kind of poverty, as a social consequence of those very leadership failures. It’s no secret that youth participation and interest in South Africa’s political issues has been a ticking time bomb. For many of us it has always been about how we want to be governed and have official representation in institutions that are tasked with decision-making.

However, while last year showed us the possibilities, it also revealed how doors were shut to young leaders. Last year, SA witnessed a decline in voter turnout across all age groups, but what was of more concern was the decline

among the youth. The rapid decline in the registration rates for South Africans in the 18 to 19 and 20 to 29

cohorts suggested that those who are often touted as “the future of this country” are becoming less and less interested in participating in electoral politics.

We cannot deny that the country has been contending with a multitude of economic, social and political challenges, including a stagnant and declining economy, from the effects of the Covid pandemic. These challenges have

significantly fuelled unemployment, poverty, widened inequality and aggravated competition for already scarce opportunities.

However, these issues impact the country’s

youth at an individual and collective level, serving as constant barrier to us making our lives a little better, never mind achieving our dreams. The disturbing observation is that this unbelievable, mind-blowing national catastrophe has many facets, from the original corruption in the arms deal, to state capture, the July unrest and

electricity and fuel price hikes. One could go on and on listing these tragedies.

My disinterest in politics stems from the fact that there is a lack of accountability and responsibility on the part of our leaders… and I’m pretty sure many would share my sentiments. It is very disheartening to see that justice and prosecution is never a thing for those in power.

And by damaging the economy, state capture has cost this country and its citizens more than just their jobs, it has also insulted our intelligence. Another measure of distrust of our government has to be the level of hesitancy with

regards to Covid vaccinations.

If there is anything to learn from all of this, it is that political leaders should take heed – if this year is to be any better. The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture led by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and its report could be a start to mending our broken society.

Getting the ball rolling immediately could indicate a decisive commitment and effort to hold individuals accountable, and South Africans have been waiting far too long for that to happen.

So, from one young person to the SA government – this is your chance to redeem yourself. The future of this country – our youth – are waiting. And while not all of us are hopeful, we are eager to see how you respond.