Sydney Majoko
3 minute read
25 Jan 2022
5:30 am
Columns

Snitches get stitches, but thanks to the brave whistleblowers

Sydney Majoko

Criminals used the phrase to deter whistleblowers from talking to police, threatening injury or death if they report the criminal deeds.

Former SARS Group Executive Johan van Loggerenberg a outside the Hawks headquarters on August 25, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Hawks summoned Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg to present themselves at the investigative directorate offices for questioning. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier
Snitches get stitches and end up in ditches” is a phrase that has been made popular by rap artists as they give expression to popular street culture. Criminals used the phrase to deter witnesses from talking to police, threatening injury or death if they report the criminal deeds. SA is in the grip of that same fear as the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture dominated the headlines last week. Two witnesses, Johan van Loggerenberg and Themba Maseko, had very suspicious breaches of theirpersonal spaces following the report. Both Van Loggerenberg and Maseko had their homes broken into, just days...

Read more on these topics