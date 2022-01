It’s doubtful whether the honourable Julius Malema would see, never mind reply to this open letter addressed to him. After all, he’s a busy man organising inspections of retail stores he suspects employ illegal foreigners. In case you do come across it, Mr Malema, a quick question: what are you going to do about it without breaking the law? Thenagain, you’re adept at evading law enforcers when it comes to serious crimes for which you are suspected. At a guess, I’ll say you’ll use bullying tactics against the immigrant workers. You’ve been earmarked as the typical school playground bully, rightly...

It’s doubtful whether the honourable Julius Malema would see, never mind reply to this open letter addressed to him.

After all, he’s a busy man organising inspections of retail stores he suspects employ illegal foreigners. In case you do come across it, Mr Malema, a quick question: what are you going to do about it without breaking the law? Then

again, you’re adept at evading law enforcers when it comes to serious crimes for which you are suspected. At a guess, I’ll say you’ll use bullying tactics against the immigrant workers.

You’ve been earmarked as the typical school playground bully, rightly or wrongly. You see, that’s how you come across – by surrounding yourself with sweaty guys on steroids. A scary sight.

That reminds me what happened to a number of bullies in my school. Among the victims a champion inevitably arose. He’s usually shorter and leaner than the bully.

When the bully opens his eyes, he’s on his back and bleeding from the nose. David had shown up Goliath for what he is. A coward at best. Once exposed the bully is relabeled a pipsqueak. A gnat. A jerk. An insult to a man of your stature and influence.

You obviously carry the interest of the workers at heart. Very honourable. Truly remarkable in your case, because, let’s face the facts, you’ve never held down a job. You’ve never left and returned home in the dark and experienced the dangerous hit-andmiss transport system, leaving the hard-working commuters stranded and loss of pay.

Let’s cut to the chase. You have the bloody cheek to deny employment to those willing to do an honest day’s work and having to slog under horrendous conditions. You haven’t a clue of what it’s like to work under these harsh

and torturous conditions. You can’t have, simply because you’ve never had to. Why work while being a shareholder in the Ratanang Family Trust? Money for jam.

Even here, the shekels “earned” by Ratanang are suspected of being ill-gotten gains. The jury’s still out on that one.

I came across this appropriate quotation: “It’s not my role exposing the fake people. In time, they expose themselves for who they really are.”

A Goliath? Or pipsqueak? What’s your take, Julius?