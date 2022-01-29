Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
29 Jan 2022
9:44 am
Columns

Let sun shine on laundry

Carine Hartman

Let the sun shine, I say. Your linen is aired, Daughter.

jes2ufoto - 123rf.com
"It’s not your story to tell,” I hear tonight. But it is, warts picked and all. Because breaking up is hard to do. And the dirty linen follows as quickly as that washing machine spinning your life right now, never quite drying. Musty, I call it. And decidedly musty when I helped Daughter Emma packing up boxes and rolling up carpets when Boyfriend decided she’s just not… quite it. Teddy bear goes in this box, squashed feather pillow around the Big Computer Screen … and then her scribbled page I found in the linen basket – dirty as it is:...

