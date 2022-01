The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have historically been objects of fear and revulsionin South Africa. Pre-1994, the National Party government viewed them as the sinister tools of international capitalism. Post-1994, the ANC alliance has held the same opinion but from a radical ideological perspective – these are evil entities cunningly retarding the growth of socialist utopias by smothering them with US dollars. Given the backstory, it was interesting to see the response to the announcement of a World Bank loan to SA of $750 million (about R11.5 billion) on extremely generous terms. This bonanza follows upon...

