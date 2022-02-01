Empower women this Valentine’s-Day

Men, be warned: Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the last thing you need is to get home with a bunch of wilted yellow daisies on 14 February because all the roses were sold out. When it comes to V-Day, women have very high expectations. Gifts, flowers and love notes are just the tip of the iceberg. Women want it all. Breakfast in bed, the biggest bunch of red roses delivered to her place of work where all her colleagues can see how adored she is, a romantic dinner dance at night, a bubble bath and a spa day...

When it comes to V-Day, women have very high expectations. Gifts, flowers and love notes are just the tip of the iceberg. Women want it all. Breakfast in bed, the biggest bunch of red roses delivered to her place of work where all her colleagues can see how adored she is, a romantic dinner dance at night, a bubble bath and a spa day will get you a pass rate of about 40%.

Yip. You might think you deserve a distinction but, trust me, anything less will secure you an F in bright red letters and possibly a letter to your parents explaining what a disappointment you are. To up your grade, you have to

look at gifts. And then buy them. Telling her what you almost got her will see you end up to the principal’s office.

Gifts are tricky. No matter how many times she has asked for a new dishwasher, V-Day is not the time.

And forget about a desktop frame with a picture of you for her office. The last thing she wants to be reminded of constantly is her inconsiderate man.

Many people start off every year wanting to lose weight, but getting her a bathroom scale is not recommended – especially not with a card that reads: “Because you asked for something that goes from 0 to 100 in three seconds.”

Soft toys are also a no-no. You should be her cuddly bear.

Giving her a replacement for you is only an option if you’re trying to get it. Perfume, soap or other bathroom items, like a towel or bathrobe with her initials embroidered on, are perfect if you’re dating your grandmother. Oh yes. It’s harder than you think.

So, with all that said, I do recommend you buy the woman in your life a tool kit for Valentine’s. Sit back as she does all the jobs she’s been nagging you about for the last year.

After all, the biggest gift you can give a woman is empowerment.