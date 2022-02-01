Danie Toerien
1 Feb 2022
4:30 am
Empower women this Valentine’s-Day

Danie Toerien

When it comes to V-Day, women have very high expectations. Gifts, flowers and love notes are just the tip of the iceberg.

Men, be warned: Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the last thing you need is to get home with a bunch of wilted yellow daisies on 14 February because all the roses were sold out. When it comes to V-Day, women have very high expectations. Gifts, flowers and love notes are just the tip of the iceberg. Women want it all. Breakfast in bed, the biggest bunch of red roses delivered to her place of work where all her colleagues can see how adored she is, a romantic dinner dance at night, a bubble bath and a spa day...

