Danie Toerien
2 minute read
8 Feb 2022
4:30 am
Columns

Ouch! No more barber perhaps its time to grow my hair again

Danie Toerien

Last week, I noticed that the barber shop was closed. Permanently. Perhaps it’s time to grow my hair again.

One of my biggest treats was going to my barber. It’s a ritual steeped in tradition from the moment you enter the shop. At my barber, there’s no seating arrangement. You greet the man in charge, he replies with his customary nod and a double snap of his scissors, a sign that you are welcome to take a seat and wait your turn. All the waiting customers are greeted politely, taking note of who is already in line. As the barber finishes with one customer, he politely asks “next?” and without any ado, the next man in line takes his...

Read more on these topics