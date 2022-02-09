Martin Williams
9 Feb 2022
No to birds of the same feather, Action SA and EFF

Given the EFF’s appalling behaviour on multiple fronts, it might seem puzzling that any political party would hold a media briefing – shortly after the JSC debacle – to campaign on behalf of the red berets.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Neil McCartney
The EFF’s ruinous tendencies were on display during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the chief justice position. It reduced the selection process to what the Helen Suzman Foundation called an abomination. What should have been a celebration of the nomination of South Africa’s first female chief justice was degraded by EFF leader Julius Malema and his former national chair, Dali Mpofu. Nicole Fritz of the foundation declared: “The recommendation of Justice Maya as a result of a tainted, irrational, degraded process is no victory at all. Far from suggesting that women might take the helm of the judiciary...

