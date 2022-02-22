Budget speech will be another celebration of the ANC failures
Danie Toerien
On Wednesday, when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his maiden budget speech, the loudest cheer will follow his announcement that more than 20 million South Africans are dependent on social grants. We will celebrate the fact that the ANC has destroyed the economy.
People queue at South African Post Office at JubiIee Mall during adjusted lockdown level 4 on 6 July 2021 in Hammanskraal. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
