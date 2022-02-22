Danie Toerien
22 Feb 2022
Columns

Budget speech will be another celebration of the ANC failures

On Wednesday, when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his maiden budget speech, the loudest cheer will follow his announcement that more than 20 million South Africans are dependent on social grants. We will celebrate the fact that the ANC has destroyed the economy.

People queue at South African Post Office at JubiIee Mall during adjusted lockdown level 4 on 6 July 2021 in Hammanskraal. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
The dismantling of colonial era relics and legacies is a vital, albeit long and tedious process. Whether it’s the renaming of a street, the removal of a statue, or the rewriting of laws, it is often a time-consuming process eliciting complaints, petitions and even legal action. But vital it is, as we have to build a future on the best of our past, not the worst. One of the most important colonial era rituals which is being eliminated quite efficiently by the ANC – and without attracting much attention – is the notion of celebrating success. The mere concept of...

