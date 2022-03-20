Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
5 minute read
20 Mar 2022
9:00 am
Columns

Orchids and onions: A chilled ‘coffee to go’

Brendan Seery

Get along to your closest McDonald’s and get your proper coffee at the drive-thru window.

Picture: iStock
They probably won’t be flighting the ads much longer, because we’re heading into winter soon and the demand for cold beverages will start to plunge along with the temperatures, but I rather like the McDonald’s ad for their iced coffee. It’s the latest in a series the brand has done around the various coffees it offers at its stores. The theme is that coffee has become such a fad among the urban yuppies that you cannot get a simple, quick coffee these days. So, we see a young woman, off to work and wanting her morning fix, pulling into coffee...

Read more on these topics