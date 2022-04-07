Hagen Engler
4 minute read
7 Apr 2022
1:59 pm
Columns

About my ‘Putin-moment’ and sharing a stage with Springbok Nude Girls

Hagen Engler

This is a story about narcissism, former glories and ruining it for everybody, writes Hagen Engler.

Photo: iStock
This is a story of unfinished business. It's about narcissism, former glories and ruining it for everybody. It feels like I have been a mediocre-to-average musician all my life. I can just about write a song, just about sing, just about play guitar and just about entertain an audience. I’m pretty underwhelming for a narcissist. In a parallel reality However, I also have that most useful skill in all of music: I can network. It’s not what you know, but who you know, etc. But ja, I have embraced that truism in crafting a career of consistent and longevous mediocrity....

Read more on these topics