Unemployed politicians might still have a purpose, no bull…

What a godsend if ANC and EFF parliamentarians are out of a job after the 2024 election, replaced by sane, competent and honest people. Putting up with the same bunch of bumblers is tantamount to the unstoppable slide to Zimbabwean-type ruins. Fortunately for the older unseated, they’ve ample pension perks to eke out an existence. However, the younger ones will battle to find employment in the private sector where an IQ of more than 50 is a minimum requirement. But I’ve come up with ideas to help them survive. But certain conditions prevail. For starters, Julius Malema must scale down...

For starters, Julius Malema must scale down his booze bill. Like Three Ships for Chivas. I have just the gap for him and his screamers, one that will make them buckets of honest money, so no need fleecing another poor person’s bank. At the same time it will boost tourism.

For a change they’ll be doing something constructive without fooling the gullible with worthless rhetoric.

I’m talking bull fights. It made Spain famous and a money spinner. And thanks to Safa’s Danny Jordaan’s influence on the 2010 World Cup, underwritten by the Guptas, a number of smart stadiums are available.

Sponsorship is in the bag with Bull Brand playing on the name in adverts.

The priciest item is the bull.

But hey, the president breeds with them and he’s sure to flog, at cost, the underachievers who’ve lost their appetite for heifers.

Farmer Cyril will be pleased to get shot of lazy ankole lovers. Without the presidential package, he’ll rely on productive bovines.

We know bulls are attracted to red rags. No problem for the now defunct EFFers if they held on to their red overalls. The feature of the entire team appearing in the ring with a bull or two in its wake would bring the house down.

Then there’s the annual “bull run” attracting thousands of blood-thirsty tourists to Spain.

So why can’t we hold our own, but with a novel spin? Like the red brigade first in the queue to set the pace, giving the bulls tempting incentive to go after the unhinged humans, horns quivering.

My cut as the entrepreneur?

Satisfaction at witnessing the rabble-rousers on the run is ample.

