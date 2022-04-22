Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
22 Apr 2022
5:30 am
Columns

Let us consider others when we step out of the dark

Don’t respond to opinions – especially the unenlightened opinions of the dark houses.

If the lights of a house are out someone is probably home – it’s just stage 4 load shedding and another day in paradise. South Africans are in the dark about many things, including common courtesy and letting the sun shine on one another. We are in the dark about when load shedding will be escalated, or how much the next petrol price increase will be. Frankly, we are in the dark about the future. There is no light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps being in the dark has left us divided. Every week it is another narrative...

