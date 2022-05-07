Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
7 May 2022
5:00 am
Columns

The bright side of load shedding, life trips us up in a dark space

Carine Hartman

Elon Musk can keep his Twitter because we can, for the first time in a long time, only talk.

Photo: iStock
I'm in a dark place and I don’t blame load shedding. I blame the wetters that stole my house’s cables in the dark of the night when the first load shedding hit just after 10pm. They stripped seven houses and six are crystal palaces again – but mine… For three days now I feel as if I’m on holiday, boiling kettles on the braai outside, having the odd Portuguese bath and taming my hair with my spit. Oh, I’m prepared for load shedding: got the inverter, chargers, and solar light. But that all comes to naught if the current stops...

Read more on these topics