Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
28 May 2022
6:00 am
Columns

The human race has corrupted innocence

Carine Hartman

In fact we have lost it.

Kindness is on the rise. Image: iStock
I’ve been listening to Aussie biologist Jeremy Griffith for over an hour telling me on YouTube he holds the holy grail to fixing the human “condition”. Read aggression, greed, top dog, whatever we, as humans, feel guilty about. I stopped at innocence – because we have. Lost it. We don’t see the wonder of daily existence anymore. For me, as I said umpteen times: the first coffee, ciggie, a hug, a kind word. I thank Griffith for acknowledging free thinker Lawrence van der Post. And that he even read our own Eugene Marais blew my mind. Not that he mentioned...

