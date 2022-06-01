Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
1 Jun 2022
4:30 am
Columns

Racism has become a useful tool for the ANC when it is found wanting

Cliff Buchler

They’ve spotted the farce of playing the racist card at every turn, making their voices heard in the 2024 election.

Photo: iStock
Who says racism is accredited exclusively to blacks and whites? The ANC, of course. It’s been a useful tool in the blame game when itself is found screwing up. And who has reminded us that racism isn’t always colour-coded? None other than the father of the victim of the disgusting university urinating incident. He who has good reason to play up the colour slant. This is what Mkuseli Kaduka is quoted saying: “I hate the reference to colour, because this is not between black and white. It’s an argument against a specific individual who happens to be white…” This man...

Read more on these topics