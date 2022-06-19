Nothing is what it seems when things fall apart

The artificially intelligent, ostensibly sentient AI lapsed into insensitivity, as the passport control officers from the first English colony called time on the Afrikaans tests. The language of the coloniser was corrupted, though, by the grammar of liberation, and the enslaved founders of the language that would later oppress the populace. But were they black? I cannot say, it’s not my place. All I know is nothing is quite the way it seems, as it all comes apart at the seams. At a gun show in an American place with a Spanish name, a child in all but age bought...

In the depths of the South African winter, a fresh bout of load shedding hit, just as Gift of the Givers took charge and cranked up the borehole pump to prospect for water to last another day in Nelson Mandela Bay, while the city council gridlocked over who had the right to sue who over who had the right to deprive who of the services they are entitled to.

Elsewhere, the only honestly corrupted man in the last party to fall from grace led the moral regeneration of the only movement to never need it, while firing the person appointed to protect the public from behaviour such as those who need not step aside until the application to set aside the finding on the appeal of the finding on the report on the whistle blower that was leaked.

A hologram of an absent queen waved from a colonial carriage of gilded plunder to celebrate that she was still around, even if only ceremonially though the empire was long dead but not all just different, while Canary wharfsmen presided over global empires of exploitation that might give the slavers pause, though they were not there but in the Cayman Islands. At least their PO boxes were.

A premier survived a vote to confirm his unanimous incompetence, shrugged and continued transforming the first First World world into a third world one on purpose, squandering those colonial spoils of yore, though reparations would be beyond the pale!

In the Second World, a bunch of senators convened to investigate what everybody knew, but agreed to disagree because their precious constitution saved their eternal polarised antipathy, now fossilised forever into stasis checks and balances.

All the while, corporations slavishly honoured the profits of the shareholders who begged for climate deliverance as long as their retirement funds might survive to provide a pittance of retirement penury while the world caught fire.

All around the mantra rang development and growth! Evolution! Change! More, better, transformation! But even that was hard to read. Was this the change we thought it was? Or had that change, too, somehow changed?

Was less growth maybe better now? Had transformation altered along the way? Was the past the future? Hard to say.

It seems nothing is quite what it seems, when things come apart. At the very seams.