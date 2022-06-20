Jennie Ridyard
Nobody needs another Covid journey story

Jennie Ridyard

I have finally succumbed to Covid. My nose is full and my brain is empty.

Photo: iStock
I’m going to tell you a story. Stick with me, for all should become clear. I have a personal trainer. I mean, there had to be a reason why I have this body, right? My secret is cake, wine, and general sloth, so getting my butt kicked by a man who can stand on his hands, plays rugby, was a former junior tennis champion, and who oozes smug health from his pores is a mitigation of sorts. Once a week I see him in person but no more because I cannot bear it; once a week I train at home...