Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
24 Jun 2022
4:30 am
Columns

A life free of sexual violence is a basic human right

Lunga Simelane

The opportunity of moulding a boy to be a better man and father one day can only be beneficial to society.

Photo: iStock
To imagine a country being free from rape and its notoriously high levels of gender-based violence (GBV) would probably be like imagining a world free of patriarchy. Immersed in violence and rape culture, South Africa is in a league of its own, with GBV being a buzzword and women being men’s playground. South Africa ranks in the top five globally in femicide and a woman is killed here every four hours. In 2021, Statistics South Africa’s report dealing with crimes against women in South Africa indicated one in five women (21%) had experienced physical violence by a partner. We live...

Read more on these topics