Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
8 Jul 2022
8:01 am
Columns

An open letter to the love of my life

I picked you up minutes after your birth and looked into your innocent eyes.

Picture: iStock
My dear daughter, I’m writing to you on the brink of your sixth birthday. I don’t think you’re aware of it, but I’ve written about you in my column for years, calling you the two-year-old Egg. My readers now know you as the five-year-old Egg, but I won’t mention your age in future. At six, you’re a fully fledged girl, with the unpredictability and, dare I say, mood swings of your gender. ALSO READ: You can’t hide from your genes Which brings me to the issue I want to discuss. You’ve been extremely antagonistic towards your father lately. Yes, I realise...

