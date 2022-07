So, a somewhat experimental, but also so-called URC “in-form” Springbok team lost against Wales last weekend. It required a late try and good conversion to get the job done for the visitors, but a loss remains a loss. And we’ve had a whole week to digest it, talk about it, and try and understand it. A lot was said about the 14 team changes made to the Bok side before the match – many of them possibly due to public pressure, but some also due to the management team wanting to see certain players go at Test level. I think...

They were all required to play the Springbok way – and with little time to train together as a unit, it was never going to be a flashy, smooth performance. There were, however, glimpses of what that side, and many players, could achieve, if given time to settle.

It’s always a big ask to pick on-song franchise players and put them into a team made up of men from a bunch of different teams and expect them to do well. It is what it is; the Bok team plays a certain way and everyone who comes into it needs to adjust and adapt to that way. It’s harsh on the players, but the best ones always find a way.

Unfortunately the team just didn’t gel very well, but they got extremely close to pulling off what would have been a very good win, considering the side picked. Anyway, coach Jacques Nienaber has given certain players a taste of Test rugby, and they’ve experienced the intensity and pressure and will be better off for it in future.

Win or lose last week, and this weekend even, the Boks have great depth and the future looks bright.

Now, ahead of today’s big decider in Cape Town, it’s back to the so-called tried and tested. And we all know how the Springboks respond when they have their backs to the wall; they come out firing and we can expect nothing less today.

I’m pleased Jaden Hendrikse has been backed and will play again. He’s got a big future ahead of him and the more he plays at this level the better for him. Crucially today, unlike last week, the No 9 has more experienced campaigners around him and he should be in a better position to play his game.

Again it will come down to who gets on top up front, dominates the set-pieces and wins the gainline battle. And for me the Boks still have the edge here. Then, I really hope Handre Pollard can fire because so far the team’s flyhalves have failed to properly lead the way at No 10.

It’s been a close series so far, but it really shouldn’t have been. The Boks are all-round a better side and having had more time together I expect them to come good today. Personally, I believe they’re 15 points better than Wales.