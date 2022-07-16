Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
3 minute read
16 Jul 2022
5:59 am
The need to renew versus results: Pressure gets real for Boks’ Nienaber
Ken Borland
Coaches will naturally want to stick with the players they trust, who won them the World Cup, but they will also recognise the need to rejuvenate, to refresh their squad.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber (centre) in Cape Town on Friday with the senior core of players (from left) Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard, which he will be relying on against Wales on Saturday.
Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Read more on these topics