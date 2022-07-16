Ken Borland
Sports Journalist
3 minute read
16 Jul 2022
5:59 am
Columns

The need to renew versus results: Pressure gets real for Boks’ Nienaber

Coaches will naturally want to stick with the players they trust, who won them the World Cup, but they will also recognise the need to rejuvenate, to refresh their squad.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber (centre) in Cape Town on Friday with the senior core of players (from left) Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Handre Pollard, which he will be relying on against Wales on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Re: The matter between Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and all the former national team coaches and players who have come out to criticise his selection for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein, which led to an historic first loss to the men from Cymru on home turf. The defeat, following a fortuitous last-minute win in the first Test against a team that had been reduced to 12 men for some of the last 10 minutes, has put Nienaber and the Springboks in a concerning position – another loss in Cape Town on Saturday would give Wales the series and...

