Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
16 Jul 2022
4:30 am
Columns

Memories shouldn’t be buried

Carine Hartman

Young people whose lives are taken by bullets and poisoned drinks will never know life’s blessings.

Photo: iStock
How life flies, I realised when my old school lets me know it is planning a 50-year reunion. Really? A full 50 years since I last donned that navy blue pinafore and thick black stockings, pedalling the 5km school run through rain, sun and even snow on my thickwheeled bicycle that my enormous feet had to brake for? And before you think I am at death’s door, let me just remind you I grew up in the days when we could go to school “early” – and I was one of “those”; just like I was a child bride my...