Is it time to ditch South Africa?

There’s a great African proverb; when the elephants fight, the grass suffers. I’d hate to liken myself to a blade of grass, though it would be a step up from likening myself to another Blade. Seemingly though, we’re dealing with the brunt of ANC factional battles, DA v ANC politricking and whatever the EFF provocative statement of the day is.

Meanwhile, here we live, paying higher taxes, more for electricity we often don’t get and, those who can afford it, get their water bottled instead of from the taps because, who voluntarily wants cholera?

Ten years ago, when my university friends were upping and leaving, trying to convince me to do the same, my mantra was consistent; despite all the issues, I can still get a delicious Free State steak, relatively cheap, klap it on the braai on a Friday night and drink Jack Daniel’s cheaper than I would get it in Tennessee.

If I have to put up higher fences, deal with the occasional blackout and get mad at the occasional blackout, it’s a price I’m willing to pay.

Like most things in South Africa of late, the price went up and I kept telling myself it’s still a good deal. Alcoholics tend to not care about the cost of the booze because the product is so important to them. Similarly, many of us have drunk the Amarula and keep believing that South Africa is still great because we can still braai every Friday night, so whatever it costs, that’s okay, because our needs are being met… at least the need to braai.

But now, a Friday night braai is even out of reach for many. So, is it time to ditch? After all, the things we used to take for granted that would make Friday nights great seem to be taken away from us.

Horrid administration at ground level is making life less lekker than what it could and should be. Obviously that means it’s time to ditch, right? Well, maybe, if you’re not willing to do something about it but the time is right to do one of two things; ditch or turn it around.

South Africa’s political system is actually pretty easy to manipulate if you have the right kind of influence. In 2017, Angus Buchan got about 800,000 people to come to Bloemfontein to say a prayer. That’s nearly double the number of votes the FF+ got in the 2019 elections and around five times more than the ACDP.

Going on those numbers, if Angus planted potatoes again and got his flock to vote one way, they’d have like 20 seats in parliament.

But it’s not just at the big players that change is possible. The lower levels of governance are where it’s at! Those levels where you can make immediate and visible changes from things like lighting, rates and service delivery. Beyond that, you can start awesome agriculture projects and do some great local productivity things. The Tsitsikamma Community Wind Farm is a great example of what a community can do with the right heart and resources.

It’s become apparent that you’re not going to get much improvement if you keep doing what you’re doing and expecting somebody else to pick up the slack.

South Africa has become politically lazy and if you’re still keen to outsource your political agency then, yes, it is probably time for you to ditch.

If, however, you’re willing to wake the system up and do something about it, now is exactly the right time. Through most of South Africa, the establishment is struggling to get things done and I’d be surprised if more than 20% of ward councillors actually knew what their job is.

Now is the time to strike and for once, actually take the power to make something happen rather than complain about it.

I guess it’s easy for me to say because, I mean, where would I go to if I ditched? Beirut?

