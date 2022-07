For all the criticism that has been levelled against an event which is fading in popularity, as well as the state of the under-performing SA team heading into the showpiece, the Commonwealth Games will provide a platform for some of SA's rising stars to gain valuable experience at international level. With some of the country's top athletes approaching the twilight of their careers, there seems to be a gap that has formed in what is a transition period between age groups. ALSO READ: SA team must punch above their weight to shine at Games And while some of the younger...

For all the criticism that has been levelled against an event which is fading in popularity, as well as the state of the under-performing SA team heading into the showpiece, the Commonwealth Games will provide a platform for some of SA’s rising stars to gain valuable experience at international level.

With some of the country’s top athletes approaching the twilight of their careers, there seems to be a gap that has formed in what is a transition period between age groups.

ALSO READ: SA team must punch above their weight to shine at Games

And while some of the younger members of the squad might not be ready to throw their weight around just yet, the Commonwealth showpiece which started in Birmingham yesterday offers a solid stepping stone in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The likes of Tatjana Schoenmaker and Chad le Clos will continue to lead the way in the pool, but the talent emerging in their wake is extremely promising.

World Championships bronze medallist Lara van Niekerk, versatile swimmer Matthew Sates and Pieter Coetze, who competed at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, are all under the age of 20, and with the additional experience on offer in Birmingham, some medals at the Commonwealth spectacle will go a long way in boosting their confidence and their ability to perform under pressure.

ALSO READ: Lara van Niekerk carries record-breaking form into Games final

Similarly, on the track, while experienced campaigners will continue to spearhead the medal charge, there are some fledgling elite prospects who will be eager to make a statement.

Neither of them are spring chickens, but shot putter Kyle Blignaut and 400m hurdler Zeney van der Walt will turn out among the medal contenders, and it will be crucial that they show some BMT as they set their sights on Paris 2024.

Even more promising, perhaps, is the potential shown by middle-distance runners Prudence Sekgodiso and Ryan Mphahlele.

Sekgodiso, 20, has already flaunted an impressive turn of speed in the 800m event, but she needs to prove she can hit top form in a championship final, while front-runner Mphahlele is not yet lightning fast, but he has displayed the ability to shake things up against the world’s best.

There are also others to watch, in both individual and team sports, throughout the multi-sport spectacle in Birmingham.

So it might not be the most prestigious event, in terms of elite global competition, but the Commonwealth Games still has its benefits.

Hopefully some of the younger athletes in the SA team can make use of the opportunity as a platform to elevate themselves towards bigger and better things.