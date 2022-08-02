Danie Toerien
2 minute read
2 Aug 2022
4:00 am
Columns

isiClampi: The new lingo at airport’s pickup zone

Danie Toerien

The spoken version of isiClampi is accompanied by the basic sign-language of a fist and a raised middle finger.

Photo: iStock
Slap my backside and call me Judy, because we have another – up until now unknown – language. I discovered this on Friday evening around 9pm when I picked up my youngest from OR Tambo International Airport. Because I didn’t want to leave her waiting alone after arriving from Cape Town, I was at the airport a good 30 minutes before her scheduled arrival time. The pickup zone is situated right outside the arrivals hall, as it should be, but because I knew I had a bit of a wait, I left my car in the parkade. Slipping out for...