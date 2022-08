Hi Carl, As the ANC circus packs up its conference with Cyril still its ringmaster, you cut a lone, pathetic figure in your last ditch protest. Nevertheless I write this epistle with a heavy heart. See, there was a time I admired you during the apartheid years when you took on the nationalists whose policies led to a reign of terror against black people. Torture, unfair jail sentences, closure and censorship of the news media were common occurrences. ALSO READ: Carl the toy soldier? Niehaus fails Umkhonto we Sizwe credentials test You highlighted these atrocities, so much so that you...

Hi Carl, As the ANC circus packs up its conference with Cyril still its ringmaster, you cut a lone, pathetic figure in your last ditch protest.

Nevertheless I write this epistle with a heavy heart.

See, there was a time I admired you during the apartheid years when you took on the nationalists whose policies led to a reign of terror against black people.

Torture, unfair jail sentences, closure and censorship of the news media were common occurrences.

ALSO READ: Carl the toy soldier? Niehaus fails Umkhonto we Sizwe credentials test

You highlighted these atrocities, so much so that you were ostracised from church, family and friends – even spending time in jail for treason.

What impressed me about you was your command of English and Afrikaans – and a voice to complement it.

The full package we journalists strive for – and seldom attain. But then you spoilt it all.

In one foul swoop. And it centres around filthy lucre.

Evidently you have little or no control over your finances, so bad that you begged, borrowed and stole from all and sundry. Including ANC top dogs.

Personally, I could still consider those as misdemeanours because the source of the money came from politicians who more than likely stole from the Treasury, including my hard-earned contributions.

But when I read about you faking your mother’s death for insurance claims, admiration turned to disgust.

READ MORE: Carl Niehaus to sue the state for humiliation

What peeves me even more is the cheek you have supporting the likes of Jacob Zuma. But having said that, I shouldn’t be at all surprised.

It’s common knowledge Jacob, not unlike you, is unable to manage his monies.

So, in effect you are soul mates. Instead of having learnt from your experiences leading to ignominy, you carry on as if you’re squeaky clean.

Like fraternising with questionable characters, some of whom are charged with corruption and money laundering.

Given your repellent history I would’ve hidden my face yonks ago. Or at least shown remorse.

Just think how different it could’ve been had you not strove for the root of all evil.

You could still have been a member of the party you supported when it needed it most.

Even become a fully literate and articulate president. A rare species. Sadly yours.

NOW READ: Carl Niehaus calls for urgent arrest of Ramaphosa