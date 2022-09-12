Richard Anthony Chemaly
12 Sep 2022
5:24 am
Queen Elizabeth II undid colonialism

Perhaps you can blame her ancestors for causing a mess, but you’ll find it difficult to blame her.

The late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: AFP
What do the following countries have in common? Sudan, Ghana, Malaysia, Cyprus, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Kuwait, Jamaica, Uganda, Kenya, Malta, Malawi, Gambia, the Maldives, Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Tonga, Fiji, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Seychelles, Grenada, Zimbabwe, Brunei, and a bunch of others. Yup – they all gained independence from the Crown under Queen Elizabeth II. That's before we consider the likes of de facto political independence of former dominions like Australia, New Zealand, Canada and even South Africa. Here's a track record our most staunch decolonising campaigners would be envious of. Sure, there's more to decolonisation than political independence.

