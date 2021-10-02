Vaccinations the key to getting back our freedom

In Thursday night’s “family meeting”, when the president moved us down to an adjusted alert lockdown level 1, Ramaphosa said the only way South Africa will return to the new normal was to reach their goal of 70% vaccinations of the adult population by the end of the year. After a sluggish start, we are nowhere near those numbers and with only three months of the year remaining, it looks a tall order, despite wholesale new initiatives, including the launch of the Vooma Vaccination Weekends drive – a programme used to encourage people to get the jab by sending ministers,...

In Thursday night’s “family meeting”, when the president moved us down to an adjusted alert lockdown level 1, Ramaphosa said the only way South Africa will return to the new normal was to reach their goal of 70% vaccinations of the adult population by the end of the year.

After a sluggish start, we are nowhere near those numbers and with only three months of the year remaining, it looks a tall order, despite wholesale new initiatives, including the launch of the Vooma Vaccination Weekends drive – a programme used to encourage people to get the jab by sending ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, mayors and councillors to spread the word in their communities.

To reach their goal, SA needs to administer at least a further 16 million jabs over the next three months, according to the presidency. As of yesterday, roughly eight million people in South Africa are fully vaccinated, with 17 million vaccines doses administered.

Almost a third of the adult population have been fully vaccinated, with 60% of South Africans over the age of 60, and 50% of people between the ages of 50 and 59 having received at least one vaccine dose.

Ramaphosa said: “We have been living under the shadow of the pandemic for 574 days now and all of us have taken strain… As part of the effort to return the most affected parts of the economy to operation, we are looking at further relaxation of restrictions, particularly with respect to sporting and cultural events. We all long for our freedom back and if we continue to work together as we have been doing, more areas of activity will open up.”

He added: “Our greatest priority now is to ensure that the economy recovers as quickly as possible, so that we can create jobs and help businesses to get back on their feet. The only way that we can do this is if more South Africans choose to get vaccinated, more quickly. If the majority of our population is vaccinated, we can declare South Africa to be a safe destination and welcome tourists back over the summer season.”

The lifting of certain restrictions as of yesterday, has been welcomed. The economy needs all the help it can get.

However, the relaxing of numbers at gatherings is puzzling. Up to 750 people are allowed at a venue indoors, provided it is restricted to 50% of the venue capacity, while up to 2 000 people are allowed outdoors.

This is a big jump from level 2. With local elections only a month away, this decision only points to political gatherings. What’s worrying, with our low vaccination numbers in mind, gatherings of this magnitude will only open us up to a possible fourth wave.

Experts predict a fourth wave could hit before Christmas but reckless, large gatherings will only move this date forward – something the economy definitely can’t take.

Covid has rocked tourism, the economy is limping along and people have lost loved ones. Vaccine hesitancy is holding us back. It is simple: the only way to move forward is to get vaccinated.

To quote the president, fellow South Africans, it’s up to us if we want to leave the national state of disaster.

Not only should you get the jab, you should encourage your brothers, sisters, moms, dads, uncles and aunts to

get vaccinated.

Our very future depends on it.