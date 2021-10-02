Editorials
Vaccinations the key to getting back our freedom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has put it bluntly – the ball is in our court if we ever want to completely move away from a national state of disaster.

In Thursday night’s “family meeting”, when the president moved us down to an adjusted alert lockdown level 1, Ramaphosa said the only way South Africa will return to the new normal was to reach their goal of 70% vaccinations of the adult population by the end of the year. After a sluggish start, we are nowhere near those numbers and with only three months of the year remaining, it looks a tall order, despite wholesale new initiatives, including the launch of the Vooma Vaccination Weekends drive – a programme used to encourage people to get the jab by sending ministers,...

