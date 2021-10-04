Editorial
4 Oct 2021
Eish, your morning cup of coffee may become scarce

There are reports that there could be a coffee bean shortage. What’s worse, it could last for three years.

The majority of people enjoy a good cup of coffee in the morning. There’s nothing quite like the smell of roasted coffee beans in the kitchen first thing in the morning to give you a kickstart to your day. The coffee industry is massive – estimated at $102 billion (about R1.5 trillion) globally last year. Now, there are reports that there could be a coffee bean shortage. What’s worse, it could last for three years. The reason? Key coffee-producing regions have been hit by climate change-related weather events and importers have been dealt setbacks due to global supply chain issues...

