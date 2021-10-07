Editorials
2 minute read
7 Oct 2021
6:15 am
Editorials

Love or loathe him, Malema has a solid point on retirement of politicians

Editorials

We wonder if any of our 'senior' politicians are listening? They should.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Twitter @EFFSouthAfrica
There’s a general feeling, particularly among the youth, that our politicians and ministers are far too old and, therefore, out of touch when it comes to the majority of the population’s needs. With the local elections just around the corner, the below-par registration of the youth has been a concern for many of the political parties. It should also be a concern for this country going forward. If you don’t have the next generation of voters making their mark, then what hope does our future hold? With this in mind, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made some solid...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

WATCH: Malema makes apartheid prosecutor apologise during JSC interview
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

'We influenced the DA from behind': Malema says EFF put opposition in power
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

POLITICS

'Zuma doesn't know when to stop,' says Malema, who plans early retirement
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

POLITICS

Malema wants impeachment-facing Hlophe as chief justice, says he’s the best
1 day ago
1 day ago