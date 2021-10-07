Editorials
1 minute read
7 Oct 2021
6:30 am
Editorials

Paramedics and healthcare workers must be protected

Editorials

'Emergency workers are at risk due to the times they respond to calls as well as the areas [in which] these incidents occur.'

Photo: Supplied
Just when you thought some members of society couldn’t go any lower, you hear a crew of paramedics were attacked while attending to a patient last weekend. Worse still, this is not an isolated case, intensifying the call for the police to act, or see ambulance services in high risk communities been withdrawn. Paramedic Phumzile Dlamini was killed near Mabhanoyini in the Estcourt area, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend, while her colleague was also shot and wounded while working. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Emergency workers are at risk due to the times they respond to calls as well as the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Medics considered 'soft prey' by ruthless criminals
1 day ago
1 day ago

BREAKING NEWS

KZN paramedic killed after ambulance shot
3 days ago
3 days ago

HEALTH

EC health dept says reports of vaccinated healthcare workers hospitalised - 'inaccurate'
3 months ago
3 months ago

MULTIMEDIA

Frustration outside vaccine rollout point for healthcare workers
5 months ago
5 months ago