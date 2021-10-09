SA removal from UK red list an early Christmas for tourism industry

South Africa finally being removed from the United Kingdom’s red list could not have come at a better time. We have been on its red list since May, but as of Monday, South Africans are allowed to travel to the United Kingdom and won’t be subjected to quarantine on arrival – something which came at a massive expense for those willing to make the trip. But, more importantly, visitors from the UK are allowed in SA and won’t need to quarantine on their return. South African tourism, dealt body blow after body blow since the start of the pandemic 18...

Christmas has come earlier for the tourism sector