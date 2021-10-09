Editorials
1 minute read
9 Oct 2021
6:45 am
SA removal from UK red list an early Christmas for tourism industry

South African tourism, dealt body blow after body blow since the start of the pandemic 18 months ago, needs foreign visitors.

A general view of Cape Town International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
South Africa finally being removed from the United Kingdom’s red list could not have come at a better time. We have been on its red list since May, but as of Monday, South Africans are allowed to travel to the United Kingdom and won’t be subjected to quarantine on arrival – something which came at a massive expense for those willing to make the trip. But, more importantly, visitors from the UK are allowed in SA and won’t need to quarantine on their return. South African tourism, dealt body blow after body blow since the start of the pandemic 18...

