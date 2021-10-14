Government must decide on jabs

Editorials
he Change Party may be small and insignificant in the broader South African political landscape but its president, Lesiba Molokomme, has raised an important issue that deserves a response from President Cyril Ramaphosa: where does the government stand on the issue of mandatory vaccination? While Molokomme wants Ramaphosa to endorse the freedom of choice for those refusing to get jabbed, the reality is that the vaccination reluctance is exacerbating the worst public health crisis in this country in more than a century. And that is more than enough reason for the president to seriously consider whether the individual rights of...

