New names part of change in SA

It seems to be a fortuitous coincidence that, after two years of conscientious endeavour, the ANC-led coalition in the Ekurhuleni metro has been able to reveal sweeping name changes just ahead of the local government elections.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “The overarching objective of the ANC is to build a national democratic society that recognises and celebrates the heroes and heroines of South Africa who embody the ideals of social justice and equality.”

Fair enough … but whose heroes and heroines are we talking about? It seems like it’s the people the ANC would like to remember – and that has ruffled a few feathers among other parties, who believe they also have heroes to honour.

There are also those who, quite correctly, point out that spending money on a project like this is being done at a time when poverty and lack of service delivery characterise this particular metro.

On the other hand, some of the criticism comes from people who cannot accept that South Africa has to change and that renaming is part of that change.

The Nats, after all, did it with great abandon after they won office in 1948.

We’ve got used to many “new names” and these will be accepted, too, in time.