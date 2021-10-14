Editorials
1 minute read
14 Oct 2021
6:15 am
New names part of change in SA

We’ve got used to many 'new names' and these will be accepted, too, in time.

Picture: City of Ekurhuleni
It seems to be a fortuitous coincidence that, after two years of conscientious endeavour, the ANC-led coalition in the Ekurhuleni metro has been able to reveal sweeping name changes just ahead of the local government elections. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “The overarching objective of the ANC is to build a national democratic society that recognises and celebrates the heroes and heroines of South Africa who embody the ideals of social justice and equality.” Fair enough … but whose heroes and heroines are we talking about? It seems like it’s the people the ANC would like to remember – and...

