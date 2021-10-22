Editorials
1 minute read
22 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Editorials

Listen to experts and get vaxxed

Editorials

One of SA’s top experts on the pandemic, Prof Salim Abdool-Karim, has warned, that “even though we are fed up, virus is still spreading”.

Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Pfizer/BioNTech) (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
While the daily rate of Covid infections has fallen below the 2% level, it is hard to conceive – now that we think we think we are out of the woods – that a fourth wave is coming. One of SA’s top experts on the pandemic, Prof Salim Abdool-Karim, has warned, however, that “even though we are fed up and tired, this virus is still spreading”. Abdool-Karim, who was recently appointed vice-president of the International Science Council, stressed the considerable benefits from vaccinating. Vaccinated people are at lower risk of getting Covid when exposed to someone infected. Vaccinated people who...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES