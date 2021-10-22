Listen to experts and get vaxxed

While the daily rate of Covid infections has fallen below the 2% level, it is hard to conceive – now that we think we think we are out of the woods – that a fourth wave is coming. One of SA’s top experts on the pandemic, Prof Salim Abdool-Karim, has warned, however, that “even though we are fed up and tired, this virus is still spreading”. Abdool-Karim, who was recently appointed vice-president of the International Science Council, stressed the considerable benefits from vaccinating. Vaccinated people are at lower risk of getting Covid when exposed to someone infected. Vaccinated people who...

While the daily rate of Covid infections has fallen below the 2% level, it is hard to conceive – now that we think we think we are out of the woods – that a fourth wave is coming.

One of SA’s top experts on the pandemic, Prof Salim Abdool-Karim, has warned, however, that “even though we are fed up and tired, this virus is still spreading”.

Abdool-Karim, who was recently appointed vice-president of the International Science Council, stressed the considerable benefits from vaccinating.

Vaccinated people are at lower risk of getting Covid when exposed to someone infected.

Vaccinated people who are exposed to the virus are less infectious and the symptoms don’t last as long.

Although Abdool-Karim says less than 20% of South Africa is fully vaxxed, he believes that those who are hesitant about getting the jab could comprise as much as 22% of the population.

These people must be persuaded with facts and unemotional arguments, he says. The estimated 11% of people who are committed “anti-vaxxers” are conspiracy theorists who won’t be convinced anyway.

For those who care about those around them, we believe vaccination is the best way to help lessen the impact of the fourth wave.