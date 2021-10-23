Editorials
Morné has a place in SA Hall of Fame

If it’s true that 'you never know what you’ve got till it’s gone', we wonder if that applies to Springbok flyhalf Morné Steyn.

Veteran player and Loftus Versfeld 'legend' Morne Steyn could be part of the match 23 to face Edinburgh in a URC game on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
If it’s true that “you never know what you’ve got till it’s gone”, we wonder if that applies to Springbok flyhalf Morné Steyn, who has just announced his retirement. Could this mild-mannered guy be the most under-appreciated three-quarter in the history of the local game? If so, it shows that sports fans – and some analysts – are easily seduced by the flashy and ignore or denigrate the solid and reliable. Steyn was anything but flashy in the Bok number 10 jersey… but he was a legend nevertheless, as his statistics prove. Along with the Bulls, Steyn won almost every...

