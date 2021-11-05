Editorials
Apathy a sad day for democracy

Just three out of every 10 people who were eligible to vote (that is, all those over the age of 18) actually cast their votes.

Residents cast their votes during the Nquthu by-election. Picture: Gallo Images/The Times/Thuli Dlamini
According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, democracy means, literally, rule by the people. The term is derived from the Greek dēmokratia, which was coined from dēmos (“people”) and kratos (“rule”). The reference to “the people” is taken by most to mean “the majority of the people”. Democracy in South Africa By that definition, the local government elections in South Africa in 2021 were the exact antithesis of democracy. The figures are stark and bear pondering. Just three out of every 10 people who were eligible to vote (that is, all those over the age of 18) actually cast their votes. The...

