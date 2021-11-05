Editorials
Mean Sars backs down on disabled

The tightening of the allowable claims for schooling special needs children began last year and got even worse this year, provoking such an outcry that 11 600 individuals signing a petition.

Picture: iStock
The news that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has backed down on tighter new rules for claiming expenses for the education of children with disabilities has been welcome by tax experts as common sense prevailing. We would hope it is more than that – perhaps that compassion for the tremendous burden on parents who have disabled children has triumphed over bean-counting. The tightening of the allowable claims for schooling special needs children began last year and got even worse this year, provoking such an outcry that 11 600 individuals signing a petition. A bizarre argument put forward by Sars was...

