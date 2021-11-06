Heads must roll at clueless Eskom

There is a popular pastime on social media where you are asked to “tell me you’re…” something or other without actually saying so. On Friday, Eskom more than met the parameters for participating. The question would have been: Show me you’re useless. Its mid-morning release about load shedding said: “We, unfortunately, do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when it is likely to be resolved.” Then came stage 4. “Once we have a better understanding” – in other words, you...

There is a popular pastime on social media where you are asked to “tell me you’re…” something or other without actually saying so.

On Friday, Eskom more than met the parameters for participating.

The question would have been: Show me you’re useless.

Its mid-morning release about load shedding said:

“We, unfortunately, do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when it is likely to be resolved.”

Then came stage 4.

“Once we have a better understanding” – in other words, you are clueless. That’s one way of interpreting that statement.

Despite the fact that all sorts of emergency strategies are being put into place at the national power (non) provider and despite the fact that the economy has not nearly recovered from the ravages of Covid (meaning power demands are not what they were), we are still being hit by blackouts…

This is either incompetence, or sabotage. And, while the damage done to Eskom by the state capture looting was huge, for how much longer can that be used as an excuse?

In any functioning democracy heads would roll for this. It’s time we started thinking along those lines.