Heads must roll at clueless Eskom

This is either incompetence, or sabotage.

Eskom offices in Bellville. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
There is a popular pastime on social media where you are asked to “tell me you’re…” something or other without actually saying so. On Friday, Eskom more than met the parameters for participating. The question would have been: Show me you’re useless. Its mid-morning release about load shedding said: “We, unfortunately, do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of these problems and when it is likely to be resolved.” Then came stage 4. “Once we have a better understanding” – in other words, you...

